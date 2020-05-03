Covid-19: Soha Ali Khan Urges People to Help Migrant Workers
Soha Ali Khan took to social media to urge her followers to help donate ration to 50,000 migrant workers as the coronavirus has struck Dharavi, Asia's largest slum.
Image: Instagram
Actress Soha Ali Khan has asked people to join her in providing rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
"Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia's largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donate," she tweeted on Saturday.
Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donatehttps://t.co/rJdjRiVEJg— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 2, 2020
On the personal front, Soha recently said the lockdown has brought her closer to her family than ever.
The actress asserted that she tries to do interesting activities with husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya.
"Family to me always comes first! In the times of lockdown, your family is what is going to keep you together by supporting you and making you laugh or be your partners in fun. The lockdown has brought us closer than ever. Kunal and I make sure that we engage ourselves with some or the other interesting activity," she said.
"We try to indulge Inaaya in various activities such as drawing, puzzles, colouring, learning the alphabet or numbers, and sometimes we gaze out of windows and play the 'I spot' game from the balcony," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani Share Son Vanraj's First Pics on Their 12th Wedding Anniversary
- 'Give PPE Kits Instead': Twitter Responds to IAF Showering Flowers on Covid-19 Hospitals
- Rare Lunar Meteorite Found in Sahara Desert, Put on Sale for Rs 18 Crore
- Former WWE Champion John Cena Paid Tribute to Irrfan Khan With Another Cryptic Post
- Former India Cricketer Dilip Doshi Says Chuni Goswami Brought 'Sense of Fitness' from Football to Cricket