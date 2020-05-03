Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Covid-19: Soha Ali Khan Urges People to Help Migrant Workers

Soha Ali Khan took to social media to urge her followers to help donate ration to 50,000 migrant workers as the coronavirus has struck Dharavi, Asia's largest slum.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Covid-19: Soha Ali Khan Urges People to Help Migrant Workers
Image: Instagram

Actress Soha Ali Khan has asked people to join her in providing rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

"Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia's largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donate," she tweeted on Saturday.

On the personal front, Soha recently said the lockdown has brought her closer to her family than ever.

The actress asserted that she tries to do interesting activities with husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya.

"Family to me always comes first! In the times of lockdown, your family is what is going to keep you together by supporting you and making you laugh or be your partners in fun. The lockdown has brought us closer than ever. Kunal and I make sure that we engage ourselves with some or the other interesting activity," she said.

"We try to indulge Inaaya in various activities such as drawing, puzzles, colouring, learning the alphabet or numbers, and sometimes we gaze out of windows and play the 'I spot' game from the balcony," she added.

