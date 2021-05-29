COVID-19: Step-by-Step Guide on How to use an Oxygen Concentrator at Home

Amidst the overburdening of health infrastructure during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India, medical experts are advising people to seek help in case they show anysymptoms. During the current wave of coronavirus pandemic, the most common symptoms is a drop in oxygen levels — a delay in treating it can put the person at risk for severe complications and death. In such a situation, the oxygen concentrators have become a critical life-saving resource and came forward as the best solution to provide oxygen supply at home to people facing respiratory issues.

At a time when the country is witnessing reports of deaths due to lack of oxygen cylinders in hospitals, the demand for oxygen concentrators have been growing in the fight against the deadly virus. The oxygen concentrator can be set up at home for providing oxygen to people facing respiratory issues for hours without needing to be replaced or refilled. However, one should use it only after consulting a doctor.

Follow the following steps to setup an oxygen concentrator at home:

Step 1: Place the oxygen concentrator 1- 2 feet away from the wall and other furniture in the room so that the device gets enough space to circulate air. It also tends to get very hot upon continuous use and hence, it should be positioned away from furniture and walls.

Step 2: Connect the humidification bottle if prescribed by the doctor. It is prescribed in case the oxygen flow rate is higher than 2-3 litres per minute. Use distilled or filtered water in the humidification bottle.

Step 3: Join the oxygen tubing to the humidification bottle or an adaptor.

Step 4: The oxygen concentrator comes with an attached filter that clears the air. Ensure that filter is placed before using the machine. It can be washed at least once a week with warm water only and should be used it after it gets dried.

Step 5: Start the oxygen concentrator at least 15-20 minutes before using it as the device takes time to concentration pure air.

Step 6: Never use an extension cord to plug in the concentrator as it will draw a lot of power to operate.

Step 7: Switch the power button to the “on” position. You will be able to hear the sound of processing after the machine is switched on. Check the light indicator on brief intervals to ensure if the machine is working properly.

Step 8: Locate the litre control knob and set it as per the prescribed litre per minute (LPM). Consult a doctor before adjusting the LPM randomly.

Step 9: Check and ensure that that there is no bend or kink in the tube as it may hamper the oxygen supply. It is also to be ensured that there is no gap in the sides of the mask you are using to breathe.

Step 10: In case you are using a nasal cannula, adjust it upward in your nostril in order to receive high levels of oxygen.

