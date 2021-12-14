COVID-19: These Habits Can Help Ward off Omicron Variant

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus has triggered alarms across the globe, and India along with other countries suspending international flights and forming air bubble pacts, a new coronavirus wave seems imminent.­­

Doctors have advised to get both the shots of vaccine and continue following social distancing norms and wearing masks in order to fight the new Omicron variant. People suffering from diabetes and conditions like high blood pressure are more susceptible to the virus and thus are at a higher risk of falling sick.

Diet can be the key to fighting the Omicron variant for diabetic people as they have low immunity and including certain foods rich in antioxidants like broccoli, blueberries and nuts can give a significant boost to their immune system. Antioxidant basically prevents your DNA from taking more damage while you are infected. Apart from this, one must increase their intake of fresh fruits as well as dry fruits as they are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E and protein.

Obese people also have to be more cautious as obesity is directly associated with a lot of health conditions like hypertension and can increase the chances of a person getting severely ill. It is advised that people with obesity must keep their weight under control and regularly measure it while diabetic people should keep their sugar levels in check and visit their doctor.

Reportedly, fully vaccinated people can also get infected from the new Omicron variant but they are at a far lower risk of falling severely ill than people who have not taken their shots. Keeping nutrients rich diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help you ward off the new variant effectively.

So far, India has recorded a total of 38 cases of the new Omicron variant which has forced the DGCA to suspend international flights till Jan 31. Meanwhile, more than seven thousand new Covid-19 cases and three hundred and six deaths have been reported in the last twenty-four hours in India.

