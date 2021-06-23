COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: Step-by-step Guide to Correct Personal Details Through Co-Win

The central government has announced that vaccinated people can fix the inadvertent errors in their vaccination certificates. The vaccine registration and certificate issuing portal are now offering its users to make corrections to a vaccinated person’s name, gender and year of birth.

The official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app provided this information in a tweet on June 8. Any user who has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can go on the Cowin portal and request a modification to their personal details.

Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue.

Here is how any errors in your personal information on the certificate can be fixed in a few simple steps:

Step 1. Log on to Cowin official portal - cowin.gov.in

Step 2. Click on Sign In.

Step 3. Enter your mobile number.

Step 4. You will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP to log in.

Step 5. Now touch or click on the “Raise an issue” button in the top right

Step 6. Select certificate correction in the drop-down menu. Now, a new page will load asking you to choose the member.

Step 7. Select the member from your list of beneficiaries for who you want to make the correction.

Step 8: Select the option “Correction in certificate”. There are four options to which corrections can be made - Name, Year of Birth, Gender, Photo ID Number, check the options you need to make corrections into.

Now enter the correct details and click on continue to submit the details.

After the approval from Co-WIN moderators, your certificate will be updated. Please keep in mind that your personal details can be modified only once. So, you should update all the information at once.

Keeping vaccination certificates with correct information is important as many organisations and companies may ask for it to provide access to their premises and services. Many people reported errors in their details caused due to miscommunication with the vaccination operators

