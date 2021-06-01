COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s What to Eat Before and After Getting Inoculated

To lower the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, governments across the country have commenced the third phase of vaccination and citizens above the age of 18 are eligible to get inoculated. A balanced diet and proper sleep are a must before and after getting vaccinated to rule out any chances of side effects.

Foods that one can consume before COVID-19 vaccination are:

Green vegetables: Increase the consumption of green vegetables in your meals as they are full of nutrients, minerals, and phenolic compounds. Try to include vegetables like spinach, broccoli, microgreens, and kale in your diet. Green vegetables can be booked and can also be eaten raw in the form of ‘salad.’

Turmeric: Curcumin is the most active compound of turmeric and has scientifically proven multiple health benefits. Turmeric not just boosts your immunity but also works as an anti-stress food, it is because it shields one’s brain from stress. Turmeric can be consumed in curries but when used with milk, it can stave off illness.

Ginger: Ginger can help your body fight illness like hypertension, lung infections, and coronary illness. In addition to this, it also helps to reduce stress, therefore one must consume it to eradicate the stress of vaccination. Ginger can not only be consumed in curries but also in tea, ‘kadha’, and pickle.

Fresh fruits: Fruits have fiber, minerals and antioxidants in abundance, therefore are essential on the list of boosting one’s immunity. Pineapple, mango, banana, and watermelon are the fruits available in the ongoing season and will help to keep the body hydrated.

Garlic: It is an incredible food when it comes to boosting immunity, decreasing cholesterol and pulse, and contain cancer prevention germs. It feeds great gut microscopic organisms as it is rich in probiotics.

Food one must consume after COVID-19 vaccination:

Water: Staying well-hydrated is a key point to remember post-vaccination to rule out nausea. To prevent any side effects of the vaccine, one must drink plenty of water, at room temperature, a day before, and few days after getting vaccinated. To increase the liquid intake, one can also have homemade soups, organic teas, and juices as well.

Avoid processed food: Consumption of processed food is strictly prohibited instead one must consume wholegrain food post getting inoculated. Wholegrain foods, like oats, corn, millets, brown rice, quinoa, and wholegrain bread help in building immunity post jab.

Dark chocolate: Dark chocolate is an instant immunity and mood booster due to the presence of the supplements in it. It also lowers the risk of coronary illness and is thus suggested to consume post-vaccination.

Chicken/vegetable broth soup: If you aim to boost your immunity that you must ensure the health of your gut. To do the same, you can have mixed vegetable soup or chicken broth as it enhanced your gut’s health.

Broccoli: Coronary illness can be controlled and reduced if you consume cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli. Broccoli can be consumed after cooking, steamed, or even boiled.

Avoid heavy foods like cheese, cream sauces, meat, fried and sugary foods. Avoid alcohol, smoking, and consumption of caffeinated beverages. And do not go to get vaccinated empty stomach.

