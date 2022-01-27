COVID-19: Will Black Fungus Make a Comeback Amid Third Wave?

The COVID-19 is currently surging for the third time since its unfortunate inception at the start of 2020. Two years have passed, and the new year has brought along with it a new variant of the vicious virus, the Omicron variant. However, the new variant brings along the same old restrictions, hysteria, and post-COVID infections and diseases.

Among them was one that, for a brief period, overshadowed the virus and triggered a fear on its own. Mucormycosis, a.k.a., Black Fungus emerged from the altercations done by the coronavirus and led to many fatalities in the year 2021. Now, as 2022 has arrived veiled under the disturbance caused by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are biting nails in anticipation and dreading the return of the Black Fungus.

With the rising number of cases pertaining to the Omicron variant, Mumbai reported 2022’s first case of the Black Fungus. The Wockhardt Hospital registered the first third-wave patient, a 70-year-old man, who was diagnosed with Black Fungus. As the third wave of the coronavirus is still unfurling in many places, people fear a surge in the cases of Black Fungus as well. However, it is difficult to say for sure since the wave is still in the developing stage. A final word, backed by experts, can only be out if we are in the vicinity of the peak of the third wave.

What is Black Fungus?

Black Fungus, or Mucormycosis, is a post-COVID disease that primarily preys on patients with high sugar levels in the blood or who are doing a substantially-long course of steroids. In addition, people with immune-related ailments or patients hooked to ventilators for an extended period are also prone to catch the fungus.

This rare and deadly infection causes numbness, swelling, blackish deposition over the nose, and loosening of teeth. A person suffering from Black Fungus can feel the nasal blockage, double vision, and pain near the eyes.

