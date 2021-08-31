Cracking Knuckles May Not Be As Bad You Have Been Told. Know More Here

There’s a long list of superstitions about knuckle cracking around the world, but what we have heard the most is that cracking your knuckles damages your bones and muscles. We have seen and even known people who have a habit of cracking their knuckles, back, or even neck. Many feel satisfied when one of their body parts just stretches and makes that sound. However, we have also heard people say that it’s not the best of practices. . There are even beliefs that repeatedly cracking bones leads to inflammation and arthritis. However, many orthopaedic surgeons have stated that cracking joints is a common occurrence in daily life.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the popping noise in bones occurs due to bubbles bursting in the synovial fluid which helps lubricating joints. Meanwhile, cracking your joints isn’t the best habit to have but it’s not as bad as you may have been made to think.

For the unversed, no approved study shows that cracking knuckles leads to arthritis but many still connect it with arthritis and other joint problems. Some people may find the popping noise annoying but other than a few known side effects, cracking knuckles isn’t all that bad if done in moderation.

Speaking about the issue, Michael Behr, M.D., and an orthopaedic surgeon at Piedmont Healthcare stated that there were no conclusive links between knuckle cracking and arthritis or any other joint medical condition.

The studies on cracking bones don’t necessarily show it as a bad habit but there are potential negative side effects. A study from the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases found that people who crack their knuckles, back or neck regularly are more likely to have loose and weak grips, they experience swelling of the hands in comparison to those who are not in habit of cracking their bones. So, if you find yourself as a habitual knuckle cracker then you should stop it.

