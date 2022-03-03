Craving Ajwain Paratha? These Simple Steps Will Help For Sure

Undeniably, parathas, which is a simple Indian flatbread, are the favourite breakfast option for north Indians. And why not? They are quick, nutritious, and versatile enough to be molded in any flavour or texture. When it comes to parathas, we north Indians have countless flavours like aloo paratha, paneer paratha, gobhi paratha, mooli paratha, and so on. But have you ever tried Ajwain paratha. Ajwain paratha is a flatbread made up of carom seeds.

Ajwain paratha comes to the rescue at a time when you are in no mood to have breakfast with the spicy filling. During such scenarios, you can make ajwain paratha just with the salt, and if you want to enhance flavors then you can add some red chilli powder, coriander leaves, and green chillies, as per your taste. You can serve this paratha with milk, tea, curd, lemon, or mango pickle. Ajwain paratha has 13.5 grams of protein, 78 grams of carbohydrates, 552.25 kcal of calories. So let’s take a look at how it is prepared.

Firstly, let’s make a note of the required ingredients:

• 2 cup Wheat Flour

• 2 spoon Ajwain/carom seeds

• Salt as per your taste

• Ghee/oil

Let’s take a look at the method:

• To prepare the ajwain paratha, firstly add some salt and carom seeds as per your taste to wheat flour.

• Then slowly add water and start kneading the wheat flour into a stiff dough and continue to knead the dough by hand until it is mixed to a consistent texture with enough water.

• After kneading the dough, add some oil or ghee to grease the dough, so that it doesn’t stick to your hands while preparing the parathas.

• Then cover the dough and keep it aside for 10 minutes.

• After 10 minutes, heat the frying pan and grease it with oil or ghee.

• Make small balls of the dough and roll out each into a triangular, a square, or a round paratha, whichever you like.

• Then put it on the frying pan and roast it with ghee or oil.

• Cook turning sides till both the sides are lightly browned.

• And serve hot.

