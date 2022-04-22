Craving For Delicious Snacks? Visit Jaipur Namkeen Bhandar at Delhi Gate

Delhi is known for its food, and a foodie knows what he or she wants and where. However, what if you have just started exploring and don’t know where to go. Don’t worry we have a place for you. If you love snacking all the time with your favourite kachori or samosas or even bread pakoda, we are sure you will love this place.

Jaipur Namkeen Bhandar, a small Dhaba primarily famous for its juices earlier, has made a name for its namkeen after people went crazy for it.

How to get there?

If you come from ITO towards Red Fort, there’s an intersection of Delhi Gate on the way. To the right of the same intersection is the telephone exchange. Behind this exchange, a road leads directly to Jama Masjid. Here, we are at the Jaipur Namkeen Bhandar.

Since this area is in old Delhi, the shop is also very old. You will never see this place empty, and people are always there having kachoris, samosas, and bread-pakodas. Even if you are thinking of just crossing this place by any chance, we bet you can not do that.

A big pan filled with refined oil will always be visible on the big stove outside the shop. Sometimes you will see frying kachoris, sometimes samosas or maybe bread pakoda. It comes with a potato curry that makes it even more wonderful. Single bread-pakoras are priced at Rs. 15, while samosa is priced at Rs. 12. And of course, your favourite dessert is also available, with hot and tempting gulab jamuns for just Rs.15.

This shop has been here since 1958, near Ambedkar Stadium and adjoining akhadas. The housewife of the family came from Rajasthan. She is the one who advised them to start this business. In 1981, Dharamveer Singh started this work. The taste was frisky and the spices were inspired by Rajasthani cuisine. Today, the shop is being handled by his sons Jatin and Sumit.

