Craving Garlic Bread? Here’s a Quick Recipe to Make Your Own

Garlic Bread is such a classic and easy side to make! Grilled, broiled or baked, this delicious homemade recipe is one of the fastest things to go. All it takes is a few minutes of your time to accomplish a perfectly toasted addition to any meal.

Craving garlic bread but don’t have a baguette handy? Regular bread will do well in a pinch. This quick and tasty garlic bread or toast can be prepped well ahead of serving time or frozen. Just toss freshly grated cheese, garlic, some herbs and voila!

Ingredients

1. 4 cloves garlic, minced or crushed

2. 1/2 cup or 2 tablespoons salted butter, softened

3. 1 loaf baguette or French bread or any crusty bread, cut lengthwise and split

4. 1/2 teaspoon salt

5. 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

6. 1 teaspoon seasoning

7. 2 tablespoons olive oil

8. 1/2 cup or 3 tablespoons shredded/ grated cheese – parmesan or mozzarella

9. 2 tablespoons freshly chopped herbs like parsley, oregano or chives for garnish

Instructions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a large baking sheet with foil.

Step 2: In a small bowl, add softened butter with minced garlic, salt, garlic powder, seasoning, and grated cheese. Give it all a mix until well combined for the spread.

Step 3: Combine garlic, butter and oil in a small saucepan. Heat it in the microwave for a minute or over moderate-low flame for approximately 3 minutes.

Step 4: Slice cut a French bread loaf lengthwise and place on top of a baking sheet.

Step 5: Brush each cut side of the bread with garlic butter or oil, liberally and evenly.

Step 6: Bake the split bread for about 10 minutes and remove when it is toasted or golden brown at the edges in color.

Step 7: Sprinkle with cheese and return to broiler to brown for another 30 seconds. You will see a nice brown top and bread crispier.

Step 8: Garnish with freshly chopped herbs if desired.

Step 9: Cut into chunks and serve.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more