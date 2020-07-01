Craving Garlic Bread? Here’s a Quick Recipe to Make Your Own
Craving garlic bread but don’t have a baguette handy? Regular bread will do well in a pinch. This quick and tasty garlic bread or toast can be prepped well ahead of serving time or frozen.
Representative image.
Garlic Bread is such a classic and easy side to make! Grilled, broiled or baked, this delicious homemade recipe is one of the fastest things to go. All it takes is a few minutes of your time to accomplish a perfectly toasted addition to any meal.
Just toss freshly grated cheese, garlic, some herbs and voila!
Ingredients
1. 4 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
2. 1/2 cup or 2 tablespoons salted butter, softened
3. 1 loaf baguette or French bread or any crusty bread, cut lengthwise and split
4. 1/2 teaspoon salt
5. 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
6. 1 teaspoon seasoning
7. 2 tablespoons olive oil
8. 1/2 cup or 3 tablespoons shredded/ grated cheese – parmesan or mozzarella
9. 2 tablespoons freshly chopped herbs like parsley, oregano or chives for garnish
Instructions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a large baking sheet with foil.
Step 2: In a small bowl, add softened butter with minced garlic, salt, garlic powder, seasoning, and grated cheese. Give it all a mix until well combined for the spread.
Step 3: Combine garlic, butter and oil in a small saucepan. Heat it in the microwave for a minute or over moderate-low flame for approximately 3 minutes.
Step 4: Slice cut a French bread loaf lengthwise and place on top of a baking sheet.
Step 5: Brush each cut side of the bread with garlic butter or oil, liberally and evenly.
Step 6: Bake the split bread for about 10 minutes and remove when it is toasted or golden brown at the edges in color.
Step 7: Sprinkle with cheese and return to broiler to brown for another 30 seconds. You will see a nice brown top and bread crispier.
Step 8: Garnish with freshly chopped herbs if desired.
Step 9: Cut into chunks and serve.
