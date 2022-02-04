Craving Noodles? This Easy-Peasy Recipe is Your Stop

Noodles have a separate fanbase in India. This Chinese stir-fried dish is a go-to option for all things delicious. And, we all love to give a desi twist to it. From adding a variety of vegetables to loading it with chicken and other spices, you can add anything and everything to your noodles. It can also be one of the yummilicious ways to make the kids get all the nutrients.

So, roll up your sleeves as we here bring you a super easy and perfect recipe that can get ready in more or less 20 minutes. So, let’s get started.

To prepare the chowmein, first, gather all these ingredients

200 grams or 1 packet Noodles

2 tbsp Oil

Salt to taste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp Black pepper powder

1/2 tsp Soya sauce

1 tsp vinegar

1 tsp chilli sauce

1 cup grated cabbage

1 chopped onion

1 cup chopped capsicum

2 finely chopped green chilies

The Recipe

Start with boiling the noodles. Then put oil in a big pan and let it heat. Add onion and fry it on high flame and keep stirring. Now, throw some cabbage, green chilli, and capsicum and fry it. Add soy sauce and vinegar to it. After this, put boiled noodles and stir them.

As per your taste, add salt, pepper powder, chilli sauce to it and mix it well. If you want, grated carrots and cheese can also be added to make it tastier. You can also add sauce of your choice to it. Ready to serve and eat.

