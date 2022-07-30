Craving Onion Pakoda In Monsoon? Here's Your Easy Recipe

Many times, our day starts with a drizzle during the monsoon season. And needless to say that we crave the crispy hot onion pakoras with tea. The tea-pakora combo is loved by one and all, especially during the monsoons. If you also want to enjoy onion pakoras in the rainy season, we have an easy recipe. With the help of this recipe, you can prepare delicious pakoras in minutes.

Ingredients:

Besan – one and a half cup

Rice flour – 1/4 cup

Onion – 3 to 4

Green chillies chopped – 3 to 4

Cumin Powder – 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric – 1/4 tsp

Ginger paste – 1 tsp

Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp

Ajwain – 1/4 tsp

Curry leaves – 8-10

Oil – for frying

Salt – as per taste

Procedure:



Step 1: First peel the onions and cut them into thin slices. Remember to cut them into a uniform thickness so that it is easy to fry.

Step 2: After this, chop green chillies and green coriander.

Step 3: Now take a big mixing bowl and put chopped onions in it. Add chopped green chillies, green coriander, chilli powder, cumin powder, Ajwain, turmeric, ginger paste, and salt to taste and mix well.

Step 4: After mixing the onion and all the spices well, add besan and rice flour and mix it. Keep in mind that the onion itself is moist, so use water only when needed.

Step 5: Now put oil in a pan and keep it to heat on medium flame. When the oil becomes hot, make pakoras of your favourite size with the onion mixture and put them in the oil.

Step 6: Make as many onion pakoras in the pan and put them which can be easily fried by turning them over. If you add pakoras in large quantities, there is a risk of them not frying properly. Fry the pakoras in medium flame till they become golden in colour.

Step 7: After this take out the onion pakoras on a plate. Similarly, make all the pakoras. Hot pakoras are ready to be served on a plate with tea.

