Mushrooms are widely known for their amazing taste and numerous health benefits. A low-calorie food packed with nutrients, mushrooms are rich in many essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which make them an excellent addition to your healthy diet. Several studies have found that consuming mushrooms in your daily diet has several health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, boosting immunity and weight loss.

High in fibre, mushrooms are also fat and cholesterol free. This superfood is popular due to its versatility as well as its meat-like texture. There are a wide variety of mushrooms including white button mushrooms, crimini mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, enoki mushrooms and others.

Button mushrooms are one of the most widely used varieties, adding flavours to many different recipes like matar mushrooms, masala mushrooms, mushroom Manchurian etc. One such delectable cuisine is chilli mushrooms. Try making this lip-smacking dish in an all-new way. An Instagram user (@foodiecouple_us) shared a video on how to make chilli mushroom with black bean sauce. Let’s have a look at the video:

Ingredients:

Mushrooms, garlic, coriander leaves, butter, chilli flakes, oregano, salt, black bean sauce and processed cheese.

Method:

- First, rinse off the mushrooms thoroughly in plain water to release the dirt. Now, place the rinsed mushrooms on a clean towel and gently pat them to dry.

- Cut them into half or in two pieces.

- Chop coriander leaves and garlic cloves.

- Now, heat the pan and put a good quantity of butter.

- When the butter melts, add chopped garlic and fry it for a few seconds. You can also mix onions and bell peppers to add extra flavours and colours.

- Now, add mushrooms too and fry them till the mixture turns golden brown.

- Sprinkle chilli flakes, oregano seasonings and salt as per taste and mix it well for a few minutes.

- Once the masala gets coated on the mushrooms, add a spoonful of black bean sauce to the mixture and stir well.

- Now, cover the pan and leave it for 2 minutes.

- Once the mushrooms become crispy and crunchy, add grated cheese on top and garnish it with chopped coriander leaves. The spicy and tasty chilli mushroom recipe is ready to serve for your tea-time snacks.

