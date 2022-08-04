Craving Something Delicious? Here’s The Recipe For Tasty Punjabi Style Chole Masala

Foodies around the country agree with the fact that Punjabi cuisine is one of the best. The reason being they don’t shy away from spicing their dishes up and making them as tasty and fulfilling as possible. From “makki ki roti aur sarso da saag” to chole bhature, lassi and buttery parathas, Punjabi cuisine has a lot to offer.

Today, we are going to explore how to make one such Punjabi dish – Chole masala. Punjabi chole masala can be eaten on any occasion and with any flat bread or rice. The various spices and lots of love that go into the chickpeas make it one of the best dishes to have when you’re craving something tasty. Let us have a look at the recipe:

Ingredients

Chole (Chickpeas) – 1 cup

Tomato puree – ½ cup

Onions – 2

Green chilies – 2-3

Ginger-garlic paste – 1tsp

Asafoetida – 2 pinches

Dry Coriander powder – 4 tsp

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Ginger – ½ tsp

Red Chili powder – ½ tsp

Anardana powder – 2 tsp

Turmeric – 1 tsp

Cumin – ½ tsp

Chopped coriander – 2 tsp

Tea bag – 2

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Big cardamom – 2

Baking powder – ½ tsp

Clove – 5

Cinnamon – 1-inch-long piece

Amchur powder – ½ tsp

Kasuri methi – 2 tsp

Black salt – 1 tsp

Ghee – 3 tbsp

Oil – 3 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

How To Cook

First, wash the chickpeas and soak them in water overnight. By morning, they will have absorbed enough water and swollen. After this, put the chickpeas in a pressure cooker and add cinnamon, black salt, black pepper, tea bags, cloves, pain salt, large cardamom and water.

Now put the pressure cooker on the gas stove and let the chickpeas cook in the spice mix until 6-7 whistles. After this, take the cooker down from gas and let it cool down and release all the pressure. Now take a kadhai or wok and add oil to it. Add cumin, and asafoetida when the oil is hot enough.

After this, add ginger-garlic paste and let it cook. After a few minutes, add diced onions and fry the onions until partially caramelized. After this, add the tomato puree and cook until the gravy is reduced and becomes thick.

When the gravy comes to a boil, add green chillies and cooked chickpeas along with kasuri methi and let it cook for 15-20 minutes. Don’t forget to stir the chickpeas in the gravy from time to time. As soon as the curry starts giving off a delicious aroma, turn the gas off and empty the curry in a bowl. Punjab-style Chole Masala is ready to be served. Have it with rice, roti, naan, paratha or bhature.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here