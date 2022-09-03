Craving Sondesh or Hyderabadi Biryani? Zomato Intercity Legends Are Here To Deliver

A wonderful piece of news is coming for all foodies from food delivery service Zomato. Now you can finally order your favourite dishes from across the country at your home. Zomato has expanded its services to bring famous local food from other cities to your doorstep in its new intercity delivery system called ‘Intercity Legends’. CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the news in his blog post, much to the delight of food lovers. For now, the service is available to South Delhi and Gurgaon residents, and other cities will soon be added to the list.

The delivery system will initially cover cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mathura, Chennai, Agra and Bhubaneswar. Currently, orders can only be placed through Zomato’s current app services in areas that lie within a radius of 7-10 kilometres from its restaurant partners.

To ensure quality and prevent spoilage, the food items will be prepared fresh, packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers, and then transported through air or road. They will reach the customer the next day, but some items might take a bit longer than that.

The CEO mentions using state-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology to preserve the food without freezing it or adding any kind of preservatives.

Deepinder wrote about the pilot project, “Better food for more people – our mission statement binds us to ensure that health and safety are uncompromised at any point. All types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality.”

Some users have also pointed out that the new project from Zomato resembles a Shark Tank India pitch by Swee Desi where the company aimed to deliver sweets from local shops to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Jaipur. Watch the pitch here.

However, the project couldn’t get funding support due to potential logistical challenges.

