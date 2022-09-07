Craving Spicy Punjabi Kadhi Pakora? Well, We Got You Covered

Along with other things, Punjab is known for its food. The way Punjabis make every item a special one is commendable. The love for Punjabi food is so widely spread that people especially go to Punjabi-themed restaurants to have delicious spicy food. One such amazing food is Kadhi pakora. Punjabi kadhi pakora is a dish loved and enjoyed by many. People crave the kind of spices Punjabis add to their cuisine.

Kadhi pakora is a dish that can be enjoyed during lunch and dinner with roti or rice. It is preferably enjoyed with rice as the taste of kadhi shines through amazingly when served with it. The ingredients required to make Punjab-style Kadhi Pakora are:

Curd – 2 cups

Gram flour – 1 cup

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Fenugreek seeds – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ¾ tsp

Curry leaves – 8-10 numbers

Asafetida – 1 pinch

Oil

Salt – as per taste

Steps to make Kadhi Pakora:

To start the preparation of the dish, take the gram flour and filter it through a colander in a bowl. Next, add water into the flour slowly to make a thick batter out of it. Make a consistent thick batter and leave it untouched for 10 minutes. After this, take a vessel, put the curd in and churn it well.

Once the curd is whipped well, put the gram flour in it and prepare a thin batter by adding water as per requirement. Add salt to this solution as per taste. Now filter the gram flour-curd solution through a sieve. Your creamy smooth kadhi is ready.

Now put oil in a pan and heat it. As soon as it becomes hot, pour the remaining gram flour batter into it and fry it to make pakoras. Fry the pakoras till they turn golden and then take them out on a plate and keep them aside. Now heat 2-3 tsp oil in another pan. Add cumin seeds, asafetida, fenugreek seeds, chilli powder, turmeric, and curry leaves and fry for 1-2 minutes.

Add the prepared curd-gram flour kadhi to the pan after the spices are roasted well. Keep stirring it until the curry starts to boil. When the curry comes to a boil, reduce the flame to low and let it cook for about 10 minutes. After this, put fried pakoras in the curry. Lastly, cook the mixture for 3-4 minutes and serve it hot with steamed rice or rotis.

