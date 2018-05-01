English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Create Funky Looks With Scarves While Travelling
Turn these fashion staples into anything you want!
Image: Getty images
When travelling, save space by ditching overpacking clothes and avoid heavy belts. Just take along a few lightweight scarves as you can innovate with them as bandanas, mini bags or belts, suggest experts.
Esha Gupta, Founder, House of Zeniaa, and Meesha and Trisha Khanna, Co-Founders, Meesha Scarves, have listed few ways of turning your colourful scarves into multi-purpose commodities:
* Wrap it up as a belt: Change the look of your dress by tying a fun coloured or even patterned scarf around your waist. If you have a skinny scarf handy, try pulling it through your belt loops and securing with a bow.
* Swimsuit cover-up: Swimsuit cover-ups are one-trick ponies. They're often see-through, so you can't wear them anywhere but the beach or pool. Tie your scarf around your hips for a bit of cover, or wrap a larger scarf around your chest for a strapless dress style.
* A fun little skirt: Throw on a scarf over your bikini bottoms or workout shorts for a cute vacation style upgrade.
* Tie it into a mini bag: If you ever find yourself in need of an extra hand, try tying a scarf into a mini hobo bag. Simply gather up the corner, tie a few knots, and you'll be carrying your farmer's market goodies in no time.
* Shade your eyes and feel boho: If no eye mask in available, tying a scarf around your head works just as well. Perfect for airplanes, trains or bright hotel rooms.
* A long, flowing scarf adds a soft feminine touch to any outfit, but for a different look, a lengthy scarf makes a stylish, handy belt. Use it as a wild west handkerchief, which is too easy to carry over a t-shirt and jeans for your flights and travel.
* Pack along a neutral scarf that makes a statement, and it is bound to be the most versatile and powerful accessory in your travel wardrobe.
