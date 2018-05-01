GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Create Funky Looks With Scarves While Travelling

Turn these fashion staples into anything you want!

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2018, 7:23 AM IST
Image: Getty images
When travelling, save space by ditching overpacking clothes and avoid heavy belts. Just take along a few lightweight scarves as you can innovate with them as bandanas, mini bags or belts, suggest experts.

Esha Gupta, Founder, House of Zeniaa, and Meesha and Trisha Khanna, Co-Founders, Meesha Scarves, have listed few ways of turning your colourful scarves into multi-purpose commodities:

* Wrap it up as a belt: Change the look of your dress by tying a fun coloured or even patterned scarf around your waist. If you have a skinny scarf handy, try pulling it through your belt loops and securing with a bow.

* Swimsuit cover-up: Swimsuit cover-ups are one-trick ponies. They're often see-through, so you can't wear them anywhere but the beach or pool. Tie your scarf around your hips for a bit of cover, or wrap a larger scarf around your chest for a strapless dress style.

* A fun little skirt: Throw on a scarf over your bikini bottoms or workout shorts for a cute vacation style upgrade.

* Tie it into a mini bag: If you ever find yourself in need of an extra hand, try tying a scarf into a mini hobo bag. Simply gather up the corner, tie a few knots, and you'll be carrying your farmer's market goodies in no time.

* Shade your eyes and feel boho: If no eye mask in available, tying a scarf around your head works just as well. Perfect for airplanes, trains or bright hotel rooms.

* A long, flowing scarf adds a soft feminine touch to any outfit, but for a different look, a lengthy scarf makes a stylish, handy belt. Use it as a wild west handkerchief, which is too easy to carry over a t-shirt and jeans for your flights and travel.

* Pack along a neutral scarf that makes a statement, and it is bound to be the most versatile and powerful accessory in your travel wardrobe.

| Edited by: shifa khan
