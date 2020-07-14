Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Creativity Can be Therapeutic: Gauri Khan Spends Her Quarantine by Making Some Abstract Art

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is utilising her quarantine time to work on her next project.

IANS

Updated:July 14, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Creativity Can be Therapeutic: Gauri Khan Spends Her Quarantine by Making Some Abstract Art
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is utilising her quarantine time to work on her next project.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is utilising her quarantine time to work on her next project.

Gauri took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a string of pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied.

"Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #gaurikhandesigns," she captioned.

In May, Gauri shared a glimpse of her younger son AbRam's birthday celebrations. On Instagram, Gauri had posted a video that shows SRK narrating 'scary' stories to AbRam.

"Listening to ‘scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," she captioned the video.

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading