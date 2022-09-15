Cure and Causes of Milia, the Little White Bumps on Ones Face

What exactly is Milia?

These tiny lumps develop when keratin, a type of protein, becomes stuck beneath the skin’s surface and the dead skin cells fail to naturally exfoliate. They often aren’t harmful and commonly develop on the cheekbones, nose, or forehead. The good news is that you can treat them at home by making a few simple changes to your skincare regimen.

What brings on Milia?

Like most skin issues, milia is inherited more frequently in some skin types. It can be brought on by a number of sources, including accumulation and sun damage.

Dealing with Milia:

Milia won’t bother you if you leave it alone; it will naturally go away in a few weeks. Here are a few techniques to speed up the exfoliation process if you become impatient like I do.

Cleanse: Dirt and perspiration can lead to further buildup that clogs your pores and leads to milia. Thoroughly washing your skin is your first line of protection against milia—and any kind of outbreak, for that matter. Try twice cleaning your skin to ensure that all of the dirt and debris are removed. Start by washing your skin with a nutritious cleansing balm that melts away makeup, grime, pollutants from the environment, and other impurities without stripping it.

Use components that are right for your particular skin type for your second cleansing. For instance, honey can act as a humectant, pulling moisture to the skin to nurture and soothe it, and green grape can increase luminosity.

Exfoliate: Active acids, such as salicylic and lactic, can assist in exfoliating the skin and promoting normal cell shedding. Here’s a foolproof method to remove dead skin cells and open pores. Retinol is also incredibly good in clearing clogged pores and enhancing skin texture, which helps lessen milia.

Protect: Sunscreen is one of your best weapons of defence because prolonged sun exposure can cause milia. Additionally, sunscreen is even more crucial to your routine if you increase your use of retinol or exfoliants. Additionally, you can seek out individualised solutions from your dermatologist, who may recommend extractions, chemical peels, or prescription retinol. Be careful not to attempt to extract them at home.

