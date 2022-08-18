Curry Leaves: A Boon For Premature Greying Hair

One of the maladies of the modern lifestyle is premature greying of the hair. Those dreaded silver-white locks pop up in your early 20s or 30s. Greying of hair generally occurs when the body is not producing enough melamine. Certain deficiencies of nutrients and underlying health conditions or genetics might be the root cause of premature greying. But environmental factors like pollution, stress, diet, and lifestyle can also be the cause.

While dadima’s champi has long been associated with hair care and nourishment and this hair ritual has been passed on from older to newer generations. There’s a natural ingredient that can be found right in your kitchen (or garden) and can prove to be beneficial and that is Curry Leaves or Kaddi Patta in Hindi.

Curry leaves have been used in preparing food dishes to add a distinct flavour to the dish. But, this ingredient is packed with many benefits. Curry leaves are full of Vitamin B and help in restoring the melamine pigment in the hair follicles and prevent further greying. It is also a rich source of Beta-Keratin and prevents hair breakage.

Here are a few hair masks with curry leaves that you can try at home –

Curry leaves and Coconut Oil hair mask

Warm 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a pan. After turning off the heat, add 10-12 curry leaves. Let it sit for 20 minutes. When the concoction cools down enough to touch, massage this into your hair and leave it on for 45 minutes to 2 hours. Shampoo and rinse your hair thoroughly. Repeat this once or twice every week.

Curry leaves and Yoghurt hair mask

Take a bowl and mix 1/4th cup of curry leaves and 1/2 cup yoghurt until paste forms. Apply this paste to your hair and scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes. Repeat twice or thrice a week.

Curry leaves and Water hair rinse

Boil 15-20 curry leaves in 2 cups of water until the quantity is reduced to half. Let it sit and cool down a little. After shampooing your hair, rinse your hair with curry leaf water. Repeat as and when you feel like it.

Disclaimer – Natural ingredients generally take time to show their effectiveness. Prolonged use might show results. If you are allergic to curry leaves please avoid using them. You can refer to a doctor to help you with your premature greying.

