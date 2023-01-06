Cyanide Poisoning To Constipation, The Side-Effects of Overeating Almonds

Almonds are one of the most popular choices of tree nuts. They are highly nutritious and rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats. From having anti-inflammatory effects to having Vitamin E which lowers the risk of heart diseases to assisting in blood sugar control and boosting memory, almonds have innumerable benefits. However, too much of anything in excess can be harmful.

Almonds have side effects too. As surprising as it may sound, it is true that almonds can cause harm to you if taken in excessive amounts. Here are some of the side effects that overloading the body with almonds can cause:

Constipation

About 23 almond kernels amount to 3.5 grams of fiber. Doctors suggest that too much fibre can cause constipation and other stomach issues such as gas, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and more. This side effect can usually be seen when almonds are eaten without water.

Reduction in nutrient absorption

Having too many almonds can cause the ability of the body to absorb nutrients to drop. The high fibre in calcium can bind to Magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc causing these nutrients to not be absorbed.

Almonds can cause weight gain

23 kernels of almonds have 164 calories. During a fast, 20 almonds are enough to get the day’s total recommended calories. But if you have regular meals every day, do not eat more than 10 almonds a day or you may start going overweight.

Almonds can trigger allergies

Just like other dry fruits and nuts, almonds can also trigger allergies. Almonds contain a protein called Amandine, which is an allergen. In some people, almonds can cause a serious allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, and the symptoms include nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, confusion, lightheadedness, hives, and impaired voice.

Kidney stones

Overconsumption of almonds can cause kidney stones too. This is due to the presence of oxalates in almonds which are intestinal soluble compounds.

Raw bitter almonds are poisonous

Raw bitter almonds can cause cyanide poisoning as they have high levels of Hydrocyanic Acid (HCN), about 40 times more than sweet almonds.

