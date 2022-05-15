Cycling vs Running: Which One To Go With?

Cycling and running are said to be the most popular aerobic activities. Both burn a lot of calories and help you lose weight. You might have tried both or at least one of them once in your lifetime to speed up your weight loss. There is a constant debate going on to determine which is the better one. However, there is no comparison between the two as they both do different work and target the body differently to make you fit and healthy. Let’s look at the benefits of cycling and running that’ll help you choose which suits you best.

Heart Health

Doing rigorous exercises like cycling and running helps increase the oxygen level in your body. It also aids in the effective pumping of blood and the reduction of bad cholesterol, making you feel fit and healthy.Running or cycling daily for a maximum of an hour is beneficial for heart health. It just depends on the intensity.

Beneficial: Both

Calorie Burning

Cardio exercises are really beneficial for burning excess calories. Running and cycling both make you sweat a lot and help you burn extra fat. However, when it comes to burning calories, running is more efficient than cycling as it focuses on the movement of the whole body.

Beneficial: Running

Muscle Strength

Just like any other aerobic activity, running and cycling also help in building up muscle strength. They tone the muscles and help them become strong and powerful. If we look at cycling, then it is much better than running if the goal is to build muscles.

Beneficial: Cycling

Toning muscles

While gaining muscles can be done by cycling, they can be toned by running. As running works for the complete body and burns more calories, it helps you lean out in an effective way. If you are focusing on your thighs, abdomen, and arms, then running is better.

Beneficial: Running

Both cycling and running can be included in your daily routine so that you can get the benefits of both. However, it also depends upon the goals you set. So, first set goals and then choose the activity as per your goals and lifestyle.

