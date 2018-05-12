English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Cyprus, Israel Are Favourites To Win Eurovision 2018: Bookmakers
After two semi-finals held this week, 20 countries moved to today's final while Britain, Italy, Spain, France and Germany got free passes as they are the biggest contributors to the European Broadcasting Union, which stages Eurovision. Host Portugal also automatically qualified.
IMRI representing Israel performs the song 'I Feel Alive' during the second semi final of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest at International Exhibition Centre (IEC) on May 11, 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. The final of this years Eurovision Song Contest will be aired on May 13, 2017. (Image: Getty Images)
Cyprus and Israel, trailed by France, are favourites to win the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal later today, bookmakers said on the eve of the final of the annual music spectacle known for its outrageous costumes and glitz.
Cyprus' fiery song Fuego, performed by Eleni Foureira, a Greek singer of Albanian origin, had the best odds of winning before the first dress rehearsal of the final on Friday afternoon, according to a compilation of bookmakers' odds collected by Eurovision fan site eurovisionworld.com.
She was followed by Israeli Netta Barzilai's Toy which had been the favourite to win until the first semi final on Tuesday when it slipped on the rankings.
With lyrics that include "I am not your toy, you stupid boy" the song has grabbed the limelight, summing up the concerns of many women who have adopted the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.
Trailing further behind in third place is French duo Madame Monsieur's entry Mercy inspired by the plight of a refugee baby plucked from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean.
After two semi-finals held this week, 20 countries moved to today's final while Britain, Italy, Spain, France and Germany got free passes as they are the biggest contributors to the European Broadcasting Union, which stages Eurovision. Host Portugal also automatically qualified.
Among the acts eliminated during Thursday's second semi final were Romania's entry, with its army of mannequins, and tiny San Marino's song which features its phalanx of dancing miniature robots.
Portugal is hosting this year's event because its entry, a jazzy solo ballad by Salvador Sobral, won the contest last year in Ukraine.
Viewers and professional juries in all 43 participating countries will pick the winner, with the televoting and juries each representing 50 percent of the outcome.
Also Watch
Cyprus' fiery song Fuego, performed by Eleni Foureira, a Greek singer of Albanian origin, had the best odds of winning before the first dress rehearsal of the final on Friday afternoon, according to a compilation of bookmakers' odds collected by Eurovision fan site eurovisionworld.com.
She was followed by Israeli Netta Barzilai's Toy which had been the favourite to win until the first semi final on Tuesday when it slipped on the rankings.
With lyrics that include "I am not your toy, you stupid boy" the song has grabbed the limelight, summing up the concerns of many women who have adopted the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.
Trailing further behind in third place is French duo Madame Monsieur's entry Mercy inspired by the plight of a refugee baby plucked from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean.
After two semi-finals held this week, 20 countries moved to today's final while Britain, Italy, Spain, France and Germany got free passes as they are the biggest contributors to the European Broadcasting Union, which stages Eurovision. Host Portugal also automatically qualified.
Among the acts eliminated during Thursday's second semi final were Romania's entry, with its army of mannequins, and tiny San Marino's song which features its phalanx of dancing miniature robots.
Portugal is hosting this year's event because its entry, a jazzy solo ballad by Salvador Sobral, won the contest last year in Ukraine.
Viewers and professional juries in all 43 participating countries will pick the winner, with the televoting and juries each representing 50 percent of the outcome.
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Deepika Padukone Makes A Splash By The Cannes Seaside In Hot Pink Number; See Pics
- Raazi Review: Does Alia Bhatt Starrer Makes for a Gripping Watch?
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air