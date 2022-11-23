Dabble With These Latest Eyeshadow Trends To Ace Your Make-up Game This Winter

It is that time of the year again, when the winds are cold, being outdoors is fun, and the makeup stays in place without the fear of sweating and smudging. You can go back to being the most fashionable person in the room by keeping up with the hot trends. While the runways are always dishing out trendsetting makeup ideas, TV shows like Euphoria have created hype for edgy eye makeup.

If you want to ace the latest eyeshadow makeup and keep up with the trends, here are a few trends you ought to dabble with-

Painterly trend

This eyeshadow trend features a blend of many bright coloured hues like red, orange, pink, teal, and silver applied with the help of a finger pad. It is applied all over the eyelid in a painterly method, creating an ethereal and bright look. Keep the rest of the makeup subtle.

Glitter

If there’s one trend that is here to stay, it is glitter on the lids. Amp up your look by adding glittery eyeshadow. Opt for a bold base colour like red, blue or black and swipe on a similar coloured glitter. You may also add contrast and opt for golden with red, bronze with blue and silver with black. Remember to tone down the rest of your makeup.

Frosted eyeshadow

The frosted eyeshadow is all about using cool-toned shades like icy blue, pale pink, silver, lavender, and lilac in a metallic finish. Choose any light colour like lilac and swipe it on the eyelid with more product on the outer eyes. Blend in a darker shade or lavender colour near the crease to create a depth effect. Opt for a rosy tint to the cheeks and gloss to the lips to complete the look.

Smokey Purple

Add a dash of purple to highlight your eyes. This will go with most of your monochromatic winter outfits. All you need is a poreless base. Swipe on a bright purple pigment on the upper lid. You can blend it out if it feels too much, or you can go in and add lighter colours as well, like lavender or violet. You can create a smokey-eye look with this colour.

Metallic Silver

If you want to keep it subtle, yet add some drama to your eyes, just opt for some matte or glossy silver eyeshadow. If you want to go over the top, swipe the colour multiple times on the lids to create an effect.

