Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour & Elegance of Bollywood

It is the 20th calendar edition celebration of the ace celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani's calendar and you might just have to pick your jaws off the floor as Dabboo just released 2019 calendar.Last night at the launch of Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2019, Bollywood personalities like legendary Rekha, Vidya Balan, Twinkle Khanna unveiled this year's edition. Every Bollywood A-lister was present at the launch and they were more than excited for the 20th edition.While the calendar features Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor who will be marking their debut in the 2019 edition, on the other hand Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has graced all the 20 calendars of Dabboo over the years.The new calendar is all about the super stars and new age actors coming together with all their panache.This year, the calendar features 24 stars of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.Recently, Dabboo released a nine-minute-teaser of his 2019 calendar with creme de la creme of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez ,Sunny Leone and Janhvi Kapoor among others coming together.The behind the scenes videos and pictures have already been doing rounds on the internet and with bated breath the country has been waiting for the release.Check out the shoots from the special 20th edition.