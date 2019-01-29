LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour & Elegance of Bollywood

Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar features the calendar features 24 stars of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour & Elegance of Bollywood
Dabboo Ratnani poses with his family. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
It is the 20th calendar edition celebration of the ace celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani's calendar and you might just have to pick your jaws off the floor as Dabboo just released 2019 calendar.

Last night at the launch of Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2019, Bollywood personalities like legendary Rekha, Vidya Balan, Twinkle Khanna unveiled this year's edition. Every Bollywood A-lister was present at the launch and they were more than excited for the 20th edition.

While the calendar features Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor who will be marking their debut in the 2019 edition, on the other hand Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has graced all the 20 calendars of Dabboo over the years.

The new calendar is all about the super stars and new age actors coming together with all their panache.

This year, the calendar features 24 stars of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Recently, Dabboo released a nine-minute-teaser of his 2019 calendar with creme de la creme of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez ,Sunny Leone and Janhvi Kapoor among others coming together.

The behind the scenes videos and pictures have already been doing rounds on the internet and with bated breath the country has been waiting for the release.

Check out the shoots from the special 20th edition.














Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram