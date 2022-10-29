Daily Insulin Dose May Increase Cancer Risk in Type 1 Diabetes Patients; Know More

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate the amount of sugar or glucose. With the help of this hormone, the body allows sugar to enter cells and produce energy. Type 1 diabetes patients require daily doses of insulin, which can be given either as a shot or with an insulin pump. This insulin dose is monitored minutely but can increase the risk of cancer in Type 1 Diabetes patients. This observation was published in a study done recently.

However, there is a limitation to this study, which involves an examination of a small sample size only. To provide concrete evidence of an association between insulin intake and increased cancer risk, more studies need to be done. The overdose of insulin can lead to complications like Hypoglycemic Coma. Hypoglycemic Coma is defined as the condition where a person is suffering from low blood glucose levels.

Top Showsha Video

Apart from these grave consequences, there are other complications as well.

Heart and blood vessel disease: Diabetes increases the risk of heart problems like coronary artery disease, chest pain, heart attack, stroke and high blood pressure.

Nerve damage: Excessive sugar in the blood can cause injuries in the walls of tiny blood vessels. These vessels are called capillaries and feed the nerves. This condition commonly occurs in the legs.

Kidney damage: Diabetes can cause damage to the kidneys as well which is not curable. Kidneys have million of tiny blood vessels and perform the essential function of keeping waste from entering the blood.

Eye damage: Diabetes can damage blood vessels in the retina (diabetic retinopathy) which will eventually lead to blindness. It can cause other side effects like cataracts and glaucoma.

Foot damage: Nerve damage in feet increases the risk of foot complications which can only be treated with amputation.

Preventive Measure:

Currently, there is no treatment available to stop Type 1 Diabetes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here