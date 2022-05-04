Daily Practice of Yoga And Meditation Has These Benefits

Yoga and meditation have innumerable benefits and are always recommended by friends and family. The practices not only bring a routine to our lives but improve both our mental and physical health. Meditation is looked more like a subsidiary of yoga because of certain yogic poses that help you meditate. The origins of yoga date back to over 5000 years and is considered to be a spiritual process that rejuvenates the mind and body if practiced well and regularly. Some prominent benefits of yoga are:
- Improves flexibility and strength.
Blood flow in the body increases with the help of slow movements while breathing deep. The muscles warm up and holding a position can increase muscle strength.
- Boosts Mood
Yoga and meditation help improve mental health and control mood swings, depression and anxiety. Along with this, doing yoga in a group helps increase secretion of serotonin and oxytocin hormones which are the happiness and love inducing hormones.
- Helps Ease Arthritis Pain
Gentle yoga can help ease arthritis symptoms and manage pain. Increased flexibility helps in improvement of muscle movement.
- Improves Cardiovascular Health
Yoga helps regulate blood pressure and heart rate. This causes improvement in cardiovascular health and blood circulation in the body.
- Helps With Asthma
Pranayama which is a type of breathing exercise in Yoga can help you deal with asthma reducing the number of asthma attacks by regulating breathing.
- Helps Sleep Better Due To Relaxation
Yoga helps build a routine lifestyle that can help improve your sleep cycle and relax you. Yoga helps your body set an automatic alarm for you to go to sleep and wake up.
- Treat Back Pain
Chronic back pain can be dealt with by practicing yoga regularly for a few weeks. Stretching exercises and postures increase the flexibility of your spine. This helps in lessening back pains and increased mobility.
