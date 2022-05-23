Dal Bhat to Choila, 10 Lip-Smacking Nepalese Dishes We Bet You Had no Idea About

Nepal is known for its picturesque mountains and spiritual attractions. Tourism is a major part of Nepal’s economy with thousands of tourists visiting the country every year. When it comes to Nepalese food, there is a misconception that the options are limited to Momos and Thukpa. Nepal cuisine is an amalgamation of flavours, traditions, and gastronomic history.

Nepalese food is influenced by its neighbouring countries, including India, China and Bhutan. Nepalese cuisine has plenty of options for both non-vegetarians and vegetarians. There are certain delicacies that you must try if you are visiting Nepal. Here are ten famous delicacies of Nepal.

Dal-Bhat

Dal Bhat is one of the most prominent dishes in Nepal. Dal Bhat is the staple food for locals and trekkers in the Himalayas. Dal Bhat consists of lentil soup, and boiled rice (the bhat). It is served with varied side dishes like steamed or sauteed vegetables, vegetable curry, pickles and curd.

Juju Dhau

Juju Dhau is a sweet yoghurt which is full of flavours from spices like cardamom and cloves. It is made by boiling buffalo milk in a clay pot and leaving it to ferment. Juju Dhau is known for its rich flavour and distinct creamy texture.

Sail Roti

Sel roti is a sweet ring-shaped bread prepared for festivals. This mildly sweet bread is prepared with rice which is soaked overnight and grounded into a fine paste.

Gorkhali Lamb

Gorkhali Lamb is made with lamb chops which are cooked on a charcoal grill and then cooked in a chilli sauce.

Choila

Choila is one of the most popular foods served on the streets of Nepal. Choila is prepared with chicken, mutton, or lamb.

Samya Bhaji

This Newari dish is essentially a plate of assorted food items like rice, barbecued buffalo meat, boiled egg and spicy potato salad.

Tongba

Tongba is a traditional millet-based alcoholic beverage, which is the indigenous drink of the Limbu people in eastern Nepal.

Aloo Sandheko

Aloo Sandheko is a spicy potato salad, which is a popular dish in the Kathmandu Valley of Nepal.

Yomari

Yomari is a popular dish in the Newar community of Nepal. It is a fish-shaped delicacy, which is made with rice dough and has a sweet filling inside.

Gundruk

Gundruk is often regarded as the national dish of Nepal. It is an assortment of pickled green-leafy vegetables which is relished as a side dish with the main course meal.

