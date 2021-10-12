Dalai Lama's Four Step Guide To Finding Sublime And Long Lasting Happiness

In the words of His Holiness, The Dalai Lama, happiness is a state of satisfaction, which goes beyond material pleasures. “It is a neutral experience, that can bring deep satisfaction. Happiness is peace of mind. It is also warm-heartedness, which reduces ill feelings towards others. It also reduces distrust, and increases openness," says Dalai Lama.

Here’s a four-step guide of His Holiness The Dalai Lama to ever-lasting happiness.

Step 1: Give Up Labels

Do not ever consider yourself as different from another human being. Dalai Lama says, " I never consider myself as a ‘Buddhist’, or His Holiness The Dalai Lama or a Nobel laureate." He says that the moment he defines himself by these labels, he becomes a prisoner. " I forget all these things, I simply consider myself as one of the seven billion human beings," he adds.

Step 2: Don’t Give Up on hope:

His Holiness says that the very purpose of our lives is happiness. We do not know what will happen in the future, therefore, we can only hope. Irrespective of how fraught the present moment can be with difficulties, with hope, our life will remain. If someone completely loses hope, then that very mental attitude shortens their life.

Step 3: Go Beyond Materialisttic Happiness

On a materialistic level, happiness is only sensory — seeing something nice, hearing beautiful music, or tasting something good. Such happiness is short-lived. Long-lasting happiness must develop on a mental level. As long as you can watch your emotions and thoughts come and go, and you don’t think of them as who you are, and you can find peace within yourself, you can be happy.

Step 4: Be Grateful and kind

His Holiness says that every day as one wakes up he should think that he has a precious human life and he shouldn’t waste it. People should always consider how fortunate they are to have the lives they do and treat others with kindness.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.