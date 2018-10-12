Dance Theory and Performances at Saksham and Manthan Dance Festival

A two-day dance festival — "Saksham and Manthan" — focusing on the theoretical and performative sides of Indian classical dance kicked off at the Triveni Kala Sangam here on Thursday.Running in its fourth year, the festival brings together established and emerging artistes. It is organised by Kalpataru Arts, a cultural organisation founded by Kathak dancer Sangita Chatterjee.The event saw a seminar on the generational shift in classical dance, where scholar Kamalini Dutt, art critic Leela Venkatraman and Odissi genre exponent Sharon Lowen were panelists."Indian classical art form is like a wine which intoxicates you with sheer bliss and purity. There was a time when this art form was considered the rhythm of nature and a reflection of spirituality."But as the generations progress, the art form is fading. Most of the newer generation is getting inclined towards the western style and those who are pursuing the classical dance form need an appropriate platform to showcase their talent," Chatterjee told IANS.The festival also had performances by Sanchita Roy and Chatterjee in Odissi and Kathak respectively.Its second day is scheduled to host Kathak dancer and 2009 Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Prerana Shrimali, Kathak dancers Jayant Kastuar and Rani Khanam as speakers on the 'context of text in Kathak'.