Danedar Kalakand Recipe: The Milk Sweet That You Can Eat Even While Fasting

A lot of Indian festivals and some days of the month like Ekadashi require believers to fast. On such days, they aren’t allowed to eat a lot of food items and can prepare their meals with only select ingredients. Today, we are here to help you prepare a sweet dish that you can eat unworried during your fasts. The dish is known as Danedar Kalakand, and the main ingredient is milk.

Ingredients:

Milk – two litres

Sugar – kg

Pistachios – 3 tbsp

Cardamom powder – 2 pinch

Ghee – 2 tsp

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

How to make Danedar Kalakand

Put the milk to boil on a low flame. When the milk reduces to half, add lemon juice to it and increase the flame. Reduce it again when the milk starts cracking. Let the cracked milk remain on low flame for 15 minutes and then turn off the gas. Filter the cracked milk with a tea strainer and separate it from the water. Wrap the chenna you get because of straining in a cloth and keep it squeezed. After half an hour, take out the chenna on a big plate and mash it well.

Heat milk in a pan and add sugar and cardamom powder to it. When the milk becomes hot, then add chhena to it and mix it well. Grease a plate or tray with ghee and spread this mixture in it. Add finely chopped pistachios on top. Keep the Kalakand in the fridge for two to two and a half hours to set. After two and a half hours, take out the Kalakand and cut it into squares with a knife. Danedar Kalakand is ready to be served in the evening.

