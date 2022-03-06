Dard-e-Denim: Here’s What Makes Denim The Ultimate Drama Queen

A staple in every wardrobe, be it commoner or a celebrity, there’s nothing like a classic pair of blue denim jeans. Over the years, the fabric has been experimented with and how! From tie-n-dye effects, rips to stonewash and patchwork detailing, the fabric has been every designer’s creative mood board.

At the recent Paris Fashion Week, Kamal Haasan’s khadi label House of Khaddar presented a denim-on-denim co-ord set on the runway. Designed by Amritha Ram, the co-ord set featured a short skirt with cropped jumpers. The best part about denim is it goes with everything you team it with. And also, looks great at times when you go for a denim-on-denim look.

Take our gorgeous stars like Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif for example. The reigning queens of Bollywood stole hearts in their respective denim on denim outfits. While Deepika stepped out in an Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo denim bodysuit and paired it with relaxed-fit non-stretch denim lounge pants in navy featuring a tonal logo pattern, Katrina nailed her airport look in a denim shirt and jeans. Though Vicky Kaushal’s denim game was on point too, the couple kind of gave us the Kanye West and Julia Fox denim vibe.

If you love experimenting with denim, then you could also try on something different like the jumpsuit Yami Gautam wore during the film A Thursday’s promotions. Dressed in a dual denim panelled jumpsuit, the mix and match denim outfit featured a light washed board denim belt and side pockets.

With the onset of summer there’s an array of denim shorts that you can try on. Take cue from soon-be-be movie star Shanaya Kapoor and her love for all things denim. While matching denim with your beau or hanging out with your bestie in your favourite denim shorts are the current style goals, here’s how you can nail your look the next time you opt for denim.

Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer Niharika Jain gives a low-down on how to style denim like a diva

Don’t just stick to the basics

People forget there’s so much more to denim other than blues and blacks. It’s time to broaden the colour palette and experiment with different coloured denims such as whites, neutrals etc. Add a pop of colour

If going for the same wash head to toe, add a pop of different colour maybe in a form of spaghetti top, jacket or cap. Never over clutter

If going for a denim-on-denim look, avoid adding denim accessories! Instead go for gold/coloured accessories. Play with proportions

When going for a denim-on-denim look, never wear the same fitted top and bottom! If the top is a loose fit, opt for a skinny bottom & vice versa. Go minimalist with patchwork

Patchwork denims are in these days! It’s already an eye-catching look in itself, you don’t want to ruin it with extra pieces. Choose the right piece to style with patchwork denim without going overboard.

