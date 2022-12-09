Dark Neck? Know About The Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

Is there a change in the colour of the skin around your neck? Skin darkening is a common occurrence with thick and itchy skin around the neck. Exposure to sun, hormonal changes or skin-related disorders, can lead to neck decolouration. This dark or black neck ailment is frequent among people of all ages. Although it is not harmful, it can often undermine your confidence or self-esteem. There’s no need to worry. Instead, you can figure out the root cause of the skin problem and find out the solution to it. Here are the potential causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the dark neck.

Dark Neck: Causes

Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is when patches of skin become darker than the surrounding areas. The condition occurs when the skin produces excess melanin, which is the pigment that gives the skin its colour.

Sun Exposure

Excessive sun exposure can cause darkening of the skin on the back of your neck.

Chemicals

The chemicals found in skin care products and cosmetics can also result in skin darkening. Before using any such product, consult with your dermatologist.

Infections

Fungal infections or eczema can sometimes cause a dark or black neck.

Dark neck: Diagnosis

If you have the signs and symptoms of a dark neck, you should consult a dermatologist. Though a dark neck is not a sickness, it is frequently a symptom of a skin disease that requires diagnosis and treatment.

Your healthcare professional will do a complete physical examination, including a skin inspection, to evaluate the affected regions. Based on your symptoms, they may prescribe more testing, such as blood work, to check for diabetes and hypothyroidism, conduct blood tests, X-rays, and other diseases.

Dark Neck: Treatment

Depending on the cause, there are various treatments for dark necks. The dark neck may fade with time if the problem is treated timely. Treatment options for dark neck may include laser therapy, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, homemade remedies and topical prescription creams or medications.

All you need is a little extra care and attention to prevent the development of dark pigmentation around your neck. As you might have heard “Prevention is better than cure," so make sure you have a proper skincare regimen. However, you must see your dermatologist to rule out any underlying problems like diabetes, liver disease, or other health issues.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL-TSekCCbo

