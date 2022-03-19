Dasvi Promotions: Yami Gautam Appears Summer-Ready in Shades of Yellow

Internet sensation and fashionista Yami Gautam has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming social comedy film Dasvi but in style. The actress, who is still basking the success of her latest thriller A Thursday, has opted for a fun, casual, and comfortable sense of style for the promotions of her upcoming OTT release, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. Needless to say, Yami aces every look she sports, from traditional ensemble to formals, from a hot and sexy dress to chic co-ord, the Vicky Donor actress can rock any look at any time of the day.

Recently, the Bollywood actress gave her fans a glimpse of the outfit that she donned for the promotions of her upcoming Tushar Jalota directorial. For the promotions, the actress sported a summer-ready look in a breezy floral print dress. She looked alluring in the yellow midi dress which she paired with trendy transparent nude heels. The dress, with the plunging neckline and elegant back with tie-up details on it, had a vintage feel to it. For accessories, Yami chose to go simple, as she donned a few gold rings.

Her hair and makeup screamed minimalist and chic, as she kept her hair open while ditching the eyeliner completely, and opting for a nude makeup look with soft eyeshadow, filled eyebrows, and generous dabs of mascara. The actress was styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, and her dress is called the ‘Celia Midi Dress’. Watch Yami Gautam’s summer-ready look here:

A few days back, Yami sported a casual look for the promotions of Dasvi. It seems that the actress is in love with the shades of yellow this summer, as she adorned a stylish full-sleeved white and yellow asymmetrical crop top, which she paired with a pair of high-waisted wide-legged blue denim jeans. She chose to keep her hair open and styled it in soft waves. Check out her look here:

What are your views about Yami’s style statements?

