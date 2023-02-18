As focus on self-care has become a key component of modern living, dating app Bumble has added a new feature called ‘Authenti-date’ that encourages users to check in with themselves and embrace them as they are.

‘Authenti-date’ essentially means reflecting and expressing your most authentic and true self. This is aimed towards a more balanced approach to dating, one that works for individuals to find genuinely meaningful connections.

“By embracing ‘Authenti-date’ and reflecting your most authentic, true self, you have the best chance of finding someone on the same page as you, leading to genuinely meaningful connections. Authenti-date is about showing the real you to the world so that others get to know and like you for who you are," Samarpita Samaddar, director of India Communications at Bumble said.

“We want to empower people to do what’s right for them, and date on their own terms and pace," she added.

Bumble’s relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares a 5-step resolution to help people be a more truer versions of themselves. Take a look here-

1. Be mindful when you’re believing anxious assumptions

When you have a bad experience on a date or while you’re having a conversation with someone new, it might be easy to conclude you’ll just never find your person, which can lead to burn out. Remember that sometimes it’s not the experience itself that’s the root of the issue, but rather what we make of the experience.

2. You come first

Prioritize yourself and set boundaries. Reflecting on what has and hasn’t worked from prior dating experiences, at the very start, can be helpful in deciding how and in what way you want to get to know someone new. Often, we tend to overthink their every move in the beginning, instead, go with the flow and try enjoying your conversations as you begin to get to know someone.

3. Identify what’s zapping your energy

Often when we feel overwhelmed, we might feel like a major upheaval is in order, such as pulling the plug on dating. A big pivot isn’t always the best course of action, though. Rather, it’s important to get clear on the specific aspects of dating that might be contributing to weariness.

For example, ask yourself if the amount of time you are investing, or if it’s the prep you put into getting ready for the date that feels unfulfilling. Perhaps it’s the predictability of the types of dates you’re going on (dinner, drinks, repeat) or people you’re engaging with aren’t right for you. Be clear about what part of dating is unfulfilling, then create a plan to address it. Maybe that means switching up your typical date night routine, being more selective (or less selective!) about who you’re connecting with. If you usually go on dates at the same or similar restaurants, and you feel that this way hasn’t worked for you, try something new. Perhaps switch up with creative IRL date ideas.

4. Focus on your “why?”

Dating often causes us to dwell on the question, “Am I desirable?” Rather than focusing on pleasing others, try turning that phrase around and instead ask yourself what it is YOU desire. Though you may be dating to find your life partner(s), there are often additional motivators you may not have considered. Are you dating for new romantic experiences? To meet people who inspire you? Exploring these alternative goals can allow you to shift how you experience the path toward ultimately finding the connections that you’re looking for.

5. Date at your own pace.

The bottom line is that finding someone you connect with isn’t always easy, building a lasting relationship can be difficult, and sustaining that bond takes lots of work. Remember that anything worth having takes effort and time, so give yourself space and lots of grace as you navigate these waters. Ultimately, don’t forget to have fun!

Busy schedules hampering personal time

In our day-to-day busy lives, search for meaningful and lasting companionships is something that people want. In India, people looking for connections find themselves dealing with various pressures – be it societal, familial, and sometimes self-inflicted – to find a partner, especially within a specific timeframe.

A recent survey covering Bengaluru by dating app Bumble revealed that 49% of youngsters in the city took a break from dating last year because of their busy schedules with work or other commitments whereas 42% claimed they needed time to focus on themselves before dating again after a pause.

Several said that finding interesting people or finding someone who met their standards or expectations or with shared interests were a few reasons why they still pined to put themselves out there.

