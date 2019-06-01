English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dating App Use Linked to Unhealthy Weight Control Ways
The study, published in the Journal of Eating Disorders, shows that people who use dating apps are more likely to suffer from eating disorders.
Representative Image. (Image: Shutterstock)
Researchers have found that using a dating app may be linked to an increased risk of unhealthy weight control behaviours (UWCBs) such as vomiting, laxative use or diet pill use.
The study, published in the Journal of Eating Disorders, shows that people who use dating apps are more likely to suffer from eating disorders.
The study included over 1,700 adults who completed an online survey which assessed their use of dating apps and their weight control behaviours.
When compared with non-users, those who used dating apps had significantly elevated odds of engaging in UWCBs including vomiting for weight control, using laxatives for weight control, fasting for weight control, using diet pills, using muscle-building supplements, and using anabolic steroids, said study lead author Alvin Tran from Harvard University.
Women who used dating apps had 2.3 to 26.9 times higher odds of engaging in UWCBs while for men it was 3.2 to 14.6 times.
"Consistent with previous research, we also found elevated rates of UWCBs in racial/ethnic minorities, particularly African Americans. We did not, however, find elevated odds of UWCBs based on sexual orientation," Tran said.
The study, published in the Journal of Eating Disorders, shows that people who use dating apps are more likely to suffer from eating disorders.
The study included over 1,700 adults who completed an online survey which assessed their use of dating apps and their weight control behaviours.
When compared with non-users, those who used dating apps had significantly elevated odds of engaging in UWCBs including vomiting for weight control, using laxatives for weight control, fasting for weight control, using diet pills, using muscle-building supplements, and using anabolic steroids, said study lead author Alvin Tran from Harvard University.
Women who used dating apps had 2.3 to 26.9 times higher odds of engaging in UWCBs while for men it was 3.2 to 14.6 times.
"Consistent with previous research, we also found elevated rates of UWCBs in racial/ethnic minorities, particularly African Americans. We did not, however, find elevated odds of UWCBs based on sexual orientation," Tran said.
