Dating in Times of Corona: Here's What You, Your Partner Can Do to Stay Safe

Covid-19 has not just wreaked havoc in public life, but it has also put a dampener on love and romance. During the lockdown, a lot of couples have had to stay away from each other; many even had to break up. The lockdown also derailed many budding romances. Now, the threat of Covid-19 has subsided to some degree, but it is far from having been wiped out. The threat of a possible third wave is also on the horizon. In such circumstances, it is best to exercise as much caution as possible. Here are a few things that you need to know.

If you are feeling anxious before going on a date, take proper precautions. Wear a mask and remember to clean your hands regularly.

Don’t opt for closed places like restaurants and movie halls. Instead, choose a park where the crowd is thinning and there is lots of open air. You can carry your food and make it a picnic.

If you have to choose a restaurant, choose one which has seating arrangements in a socially distant way. Make sure the table you’re seated at has been properly sanitized.

Don’t touch any leftover food even by mistake.

Avoid holding hands too much. This might serve as a dampener, but try to avoid physical touch as much as possible. Instead, make up for it with romantic talks.

You can catch Netflix at home or even have a cookout. This will help you enjoy some quality time without compromising on safety.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.