David Beckham Named 'Ambassadorial President' of the British Fashion Council
The British sportsman will use his new position to "help the BFC boost support for the British fashion industry on a global scale."
(Photo: David Beckham/ AP)
David Beckham is taking on a new role as the ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council (BFC).
The British sportsman will use his new position to "help the BFC boost support for the British fashion industry on a global scale."
According to WWD, Beckham will also highlight national fashion talent to the global media, in addition to focusing on reaching out to young people through the organization's scholarships, apprenticeships and "Saturday Clubs."
"Taking on this new role is an incredibly proud moment for me," Beckham told WWD. "I have long been passionate about British style, fashion and craftsmanship and this role gives me the chance to get under the skin of an industry I love."
The move is a natural progression for the ex-England captain, whose passion for the fashion industry is well documented. Since hanging up his football boots, Beckham has fronted campaigns for myriad brands including Adidas, Belstaff and H&M. He is the face of the English heritage brand Kent & Curwen, and also recently branched out into the beauty industry, launching his debut men's grooming brand, House 99, in partnership with L'Oréal Luxe earlier this year.
