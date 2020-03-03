Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Daytime Sleepiness Among the Elderly May Indicate Cancer Risk

The condition called hypersomnolence is defined as excessive daytime sleepiness even after having seven or more hours of sleep.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Daytime Sleepiness Among the Elderly May Indicate Cancer Risk
Representative image/Reuters

Older people who experience daytime sleepiness even after having adequate sleep at night may be at the risk of developing new medical conditions, including diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure, says a study.

The condition called hypersomnolence is defined as excessive daytime sleepiness even after having seven or more hours of sleep.

It can be debilitating for some people, affecting the way that they perform at work and in other daily activities.

"Paying attention to sleepiness in older adults could help doctors predict and prevent future medical conditions," said study author Maurice Ohayon of Stanford University in California.

"Older adults and their family members may want to take a closer look at sleeping habits to understand the potential risk for developing a more serious medical condition," said Ohayon.

The study involved 10,930 people. About 34 per cent of the participants were 65 years or older.

The findings are scheduled to be be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 72nd annual meeting to be held in Toronto from April 25 to May 1.

For the study, the researchers interviewed participants over the phone two times, three years apart. In the first interview, 23 per cent of people over 65 met the criteria for excessive sleepiness.

In the second interview, 24 per cent reported excessive sleepiness. Of those, 41 per cent said the sleepiness was a chronic problem.

The study found that people who reported sleepiness in the first phone interview had a 2.3 times greater risk of developing diabetes or high blood pressure three years later than those who did not experience sleepiness.

They were also twice as likely to develop cancer.

Of the 840 people who reported sleepiness at the first interview, 52 people, or 6.2 per cent, developed diabetes compared to 74 people, or 2.9 per cent of those who were never sleepy during the day.

Also, of the 840 people who reported sleepiness, 20 people, or 2.4 per cent, developed cancer compared to 21 people, or 0.8 per cent of those who were never sleepy during the day.

People who reported daytime sleepiness during both interviews had a 2.5 times greater risk of developing heart disease. Those who reported sleepiness only in the second interview were 50 per cent more likely to also have diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue, such as arthritis, tendinitis and lupus, than those who did not have daytime sleepiness.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram