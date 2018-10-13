Dazzle With Fusions Trends This Festive Season

Every trend you follow tells many things about your personality and choices. But daily style and the festive appearance must have some differentiation. Isn't it?Suvarna Kale - Head of Design at Blackberrys menswear and Natascha Tate - In-house Stylist, LimeRoad, share some tips for the style conscious men and women ready to enjoy the festival.What's necessary is you pick the colours that say celebrations. Deeper tones do well especially when you go for some purple, mauve or peach. A little sheen in the fabric gives a superior touch to the whole outfit. Patterns of checks and structure are another beautiful way of the festive expression.Detailing in the shirts will give a tinge to the formal look any day. Piping on the collar, satin tapes on the shirt and trouser waist is the perfect way of going extravagant for the festive celebrations. Whereas, a turn-up satin hem or the waist with the lining of satin fabric lends a swift festive look. A soft lilac colour, or the ones in neutral shades carry a very classy statement, that lend a younger look you carry to the festivity.Bandhgala jackets are perfect to give an instant traditional look to your festive style statement. Its versatility to be worn with any kind of attire is what makes it different and adds modesty to the look. Pair it up with your ensemble for a formal or indo-western look at the festivities.No matter how heavy your Anarkali suit is, you can always count on it to be comfortable enough to shake your leg. Festivals are the perfect time to make a mark. So, what would be a better time to buy a lehenga choli and dupatta with eye-catching colours. Sequin work and pure chanderi fabric make this a must-have piece for the festive season.Skirts to match that blouse sitting in your wardrobe forever is a must buy. These are super-comfortable because of the flare and their vivid colours, prints, and motifs which are never off trend. Match your dupatta and trendy blouse with these flares and team it up with your favourite heels.