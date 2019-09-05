DC Comics Gearing Up to Introduce Black Batman in 2020

Turns out DC Comics is planning to introduce the comic book world a new Batman in 2020. According to Bleeding Cool, the topic had been the subject of intense discussion at a number of comic book shows and online forums, suggesting the character will be introduced in 2020.

The next Batman, it turns out, will be a whole new character rather than a reboot of Bruce Wayne of some sorts. However, it is unclear whether the new character will be someone who is already established in the fictive Gotham.

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that it will not be Duke Thomas, though it does hint that both Black Lightning and Batwing could be viable contenders.

The decision to introduce a new caped crusader seems to embody the changing complexion of superheroes that started with the birth of the successful franchisee like Black Panther.

Duke Thomas, on his part, is an African-American kid in the comic book series, who is a resident of Gotham and who took up the mantle of Robin along with many other young residents after Batman disappeared. He went on to join the Batman Family and took on the name of The Signal.

However, the publication has already noted that despite his history with Bruce, Thomas will not be the character to replace Wayne and that it is also unlikely for David Zavimbe or Luke Fox to replace Batman, even though, "both of whom wore the mantle of African-American hero Batwing for a short while.”

