Dealing With High Uric Acid Levels? What You Must Avoid

An excessive amount of uric acid in the body can lead to a condition called hyperuricemia. This condition facilitates the formation of uric acid crystals which may settle in the joints and lead to gout, a painful form of arthritis. The uric acid crystals may also end up settling in the kidney, resulting in the development of a kidney stone or other health issues.

The first step in checking the spike in uric acid levels is to be cautious about what our food intake is. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Nutritionist Nidhi S explained, “The chemical purine present in the body can be found in some foods too. Hence less consumption of purine can help in maintaining the correct level of uric acid in the blood.”

Another food component that can lead to a rise in uric acid levels is fructose, a natural sugar found in various fruits and vegetables. The presence of fructose in some food items gives them their naturally sweet taste.

Further, she suggested a list of food items that must be avoided in case of a rise in the uric acid levels in the body

Apple

Dates

Tamarind pulp

Chikoo

Golden Raisins

Here are food suggestions that you may add to your diet if you have high uric acid level:

Cherry: Cherries are a delicious fruit that can help one in lowering uric acid levels. A study conducted by the National Library of Medicine suggests that cherries are abundant in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that aid in reducing uric acid levels. Therefore, consuming cherries lowers the risk of gout attacks.

Coffee: Coffee is a beverage that is commonly consumed by people around the world. As per the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, drinking coffee reduces the risks of gout by reducing serum uric acid concentrations and influencing insulin resistance.

Adding more physical activities in your route and increase your water intake will also help you in keeping the uric acid levels in check.

