Dealing With PCOS? These 5 Signs Can Affect Your Relationship

Women with PCOS may experience abnormal hormone levels and missed or irregular periods. A study published on Science Direct referred to PCOS as “a heterogeneous endocrine disorder with the underline indication of ovarian cysts, anovulation, and endocrine variation affecting the women.” While there are possible interventions for managing the syndrome, including lifestyle changes, it remains an incurable condition. This can especially take a toll on relationships around the woman dealing with it. Read on to find out if you recognize any of these issues with yourself:

Issues With Self Esteem

PCOS can cause a number of changes to one’s physical appearance, including acne, hair loss or irregular hair growth, and skin tags, to name a few. This can take a serious hit on your self-esteem and make you feel uncomfortable. Issues with self-esteem are often linked to mood disorders such as depression and anxiety. These mental health conditions can have detrimental effects on relationships.

Also Read: Musical Festivals to Cap off Your Year in Style

Weight Fluctuations

Losing weight can be a challenging task for many women with PCOS. Not only can it cause serious body image issues, but can also cause resentment towards people who do not have to watch their weight. This can cause a strain in relationships especially if you constantly find yourself comparing with each other.

Battle With Infertility

Infertility can dramatically affect a couple’s relationship. Especially if any fertility treatments are causing a financial and emotional strain. Women with PCOS can feel like infertility is their fault. It is best to keep in mind that infertility is common and nothing to feel ashamed about. If you feel that having PCOS is severely affecting your relationships, it is vital to get help from a psychotherapist.

Intimacy Issues

Talking about your private sexual life to medical healthcare professionals can be challenging. It can hamper your intimacy. Especially being told when to have sex and when to abstain can take out the spontaneity that couples usually enjoy. Try to find ways and take time to appreciate each other, even outside the bedroom.

Communication Problems

It can be hard to open up about PCOS with your partner, especially in the early stages of a relationship. If you are comfortable, consider asking your partner to accompany you to medical appointments. It would be a good way of increasing their understanding of your condition and knowing how they can help you.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here