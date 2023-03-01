CHANGE LANGUAGE
Debina Bonnerjee Diagnosed With Influenza B: Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
2-MIN READ

Debina Bonnerjee Diagnosed With Influenza B: Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 18:23 IST

Debina’s condition began with a cold and the actress underwent testing after it didn’t improve. (Image: Instagram)

Debina’s condition began with a cold and the actress underwent testing after it didn’t improve. (Image: Instagram)

Debina, who embraced motherhood last year, announced the news by sharing a screenshot of her medical report on her Instagram stories.

TV star Debina Bonnerjee left her fans in shock after she announced that she has been diagnosed positive for the highly contagious Type B Influenza virus. Debina, who embraced motherhood last year, announced the news by sharing a screenshot of her medical report on her Instagram stories.

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by flu viruses. And keeping that in mind, the actress has reportedly been taking the required measures for full recovery. Debina’s condition began with a cold and the actress underwent testing after it didn’t improve.

She was diagnosed with influenza. There are mainly three main types of influenza—A, B, and C. Type A and B are almost similar, But Type B can only be transmitted from human to human. Let’s take a detailed look at Type B’s symptoms and precautions.

Symptoms:

The most common indicator of any type of influenza virus is having a fever of more than 100ºF (37.8ºC). Considered highly contagious, influenza in more serious cases can cause life-threatening complications. But it should be kept in mind that early detection of the infection can be helpful in preventing the virus from worsening and help you find the best course of treatment. Let’s learn about other symptoms that could an indicator of a type B influenza infection:

  chills
  fatigue
  fever
  4. chills
  5. fatigue
  coughing
  sore throat
  weakness
  body aches
  abdominal pain
  muscle aches and body aches
  runny nose and sneezing

While these are the common symptoms, some respiratory symptoms may include:

  • Sore throat
  • Coughing
  • Runny nose
  • Congestion

If you ignore the condition for a longer period of time and leave it untreated, then severe cases of influenza B may witness:

  • Sepsis
  • bronchitis
  • pneumonia
  • kidney failure
  • respiratory failure
  • myocarditis, or heart inflammation

Healthy habits to protect yourself against the flu

Getting yourself vaccinated is surely the first and foremost thing one can do to avoid contracting the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA, states, “the single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year”. But despite this, CDC points out that there are a few healthy habits that one can incorporate to keep themselves protected from infection.

  1. Keeping your hands clean
  2. Avoiding close contact with the patient
  3. Covering mouth and nose
  4. Staying back home when you contract the infection
  5. Constantly disinfecting the surfaces
  6. Avoid touching eyes and nose

