Debina Bonnerjee Gets Advised To Take Cold Shower In Fever, Let Us Find Out If You Should Follow It

Falling sick while racing against the clock and fulfilling your duties is not uncommon. When we suffer from a fever, most of us instantly pop some pills and try to take rest. For actress Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed a baby girl last year, she too fell sick recently and dialled her doctor. According to the actress, the doctor advised her to take a cold shower in fever. It is popularly believed that one should avoid getting in contact with cold water when the body temperature is high. So, let us check out if a cold shower would do any good to you in fever.

Debina Bonnerjee, in her Instagram Stories, shared that she had been suffering from 102-degree fever. The 39-year-old added that she called her doctor who “asked me to take cold shower which I did and asked me to hydrate because the cells are dehydrated”.

Further in her Stories, Debina was seen taking “multivitamin drip”. Being a breastfeeding mother, Debina also confirmed with her paediatrician if she could feed her baby during fever. “Doctor said go ahead. No problem feeding. Now bottle feeding breast milk,” she added.

Now, it is likely to be curious about the cold shower advice that Debina got from her doctor. According to Kingwood Emergency Hospital, the average body temperature is between 36.1 degree and 37.2 degree Celsius. During fever, this temperature rises to 37.8 degree Celsius or higher. To lower the temperature and get relief from fever, there are multiple methods with medication being the most preferred one. But when it comes to taking shower during fever, it is advised not to go for a cold one.

A cold shower may sound satisfying but instead of reducing the fever it can further increase your core body temperature by making you shiver. Doctors suggest that one must take a bath using lukewarm water, which can make you feel better.

According to Vicks, if you are suffering from fever due to cold or flu, then consider doing some tepid sponging. This method involves taking a sponge bath with cool water to lower the body temperature. You can also place a cool and damp cloth on your forehead and the back of your back.

