2-min read

Debina Bonnerjee's 'Dayaben' Impressive Act Inspired from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Debina decided to display her acting chops and lipsynced to a scene by the famous character of Daya, played by actor Disha Vakani, in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
Debina Bonnerjee's 'Dayaben' Impressive Act Inspired from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Debina decided to display her acting chops and lipsynced to a scene by the famous character of Daya, played by actor Disha Vakani, in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee has been enjoying her time in the lockdown with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary. Both have been keeping themselves and their fans entertained with quirky games, funny TikTok videos and glimpses of their quarantine schedule.

This time, Debina decided to display her acting chops and lipsynced to a scene by the famous character of Daya, played by actor Disha Vakani, in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Alluding to the clip, her caption read: “Bolo bolo”.

View this post on Instagram

Bolo bolo

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

Originally posted on April 25, the acting skills wowed Debina’s fans. Many praised her performance, while several others heaped love on the actor’s beauty. Debina is very active on social media and here are some more fun posts shared by the actor on her Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram

#stayathome

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

View this post on Instagram

Eat sleep repeat. . . #unwind #lockdown

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

While unwinding during the quarantine period, the couple has been reliving their old memories and coming up with fun ways to enjoy the home time.

Here is them playing Pictionary and dancing together.

