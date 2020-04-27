Debina Bonnerjee's 'Dayaben' Impressive Act Inspired from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee has been enjoying her time in the lockdown with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary. Both have been keeping themselves and their fans entertained with quirky games, funny TikTok videos and glimpses of their quarantine schedule.

This time, Debina decided to display her acting chops and lipsynced to a scene by the famous character of Daya, played by actor Disha Vakani, in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Alluding to the clip, her caption read: “Bolo bolo”.

Originally posted on April 25, the acting skills wowed Debina’s fans. Many praised her performance, while several others heaped love on the actor’s beauty. Debina is very active on social media and here are some more fun posts shared by the actor on her Instagram profile.

While unwinding during the quarantine period, the couple has been reliving their old memories and coming up with fun ways to enjoy the home time.

Here is them playing Pictionary and dancing together.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365