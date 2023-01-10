Debunking 6 Common Myths Around Diabetes

Diabetes is a health issue that is escalating quickly. Scientifically put diabetes develops when our body cells become resistant to insulin or when our body stops making enough of it. This causes an abnormal spike in blood sugar levels and poor glucose absorption. While there are medicines that our doctor prescribes to control our blood sugar level, small lifestyle adjustments can be of great help. However, there is a widespread lack of awareness surrounding diabetes and several myths associated with it. Here are some of the most common myths related to diabetes.

Myth 1: Diabetes is not fatal

The first myth we have is diabetes is not life-threatening. However, the term ‘mild diabetes’ is a misnomer. All forms of diabetes are dangerous and, if poorly controlled, can result in complications. Life expectancy may be shortened and the quality of life may be affected.

Myth 2: All types of diabetes are the same

We often make the mistake of all types of diabetes being the same and would require similar treatment. Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes are the most prevalent forms of the disease. Type 2 is the most common in India. Although gestational diabetes disappears after the gestation period, it raises the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Myth 3: Obesity can cause diabetes

Often we associate a lot of diseases with being obese but that is not always true in the case of diabetes. Being overweight is not a direct cause of Type 2. Even Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented and is not brought on by being overweight or any lifestyle condition.

Myth 4: Exercise and diabetes do not go hand in hand

Diabetes management requires one to exercise on a regular basis. You must exercise even if you are on medication and have a proper diet. Exercise increases the sensitivity of your body to insulin. However, consult your doctor about designing an exercise regimen that is suitable for your condition.

Myth 5: Only excessive sugar consumption leads to diabetes

While consuming excessive sugar is harmful it is wrong to say this is the only cause that leads to diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is brought on by genetics and other unidentified factors, and type 2 diabetes is brought on by our lifestyle choices. A diet high in calories can cause weight gain, and being overweight raises your chance of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Also Read: Want To Be A Content Creator? The Best Time Is Now: Dolly Singh

Myth 6: Diabetics should not consume fruits

Fruits are a good option to lower risk of developing many health conditions. They contain additional nutrients and fiber. They also have a higher natural sugar content than vegetables but lower than that in pastries, cookies, and other sweets. Thus it is not necessary that eating fruits could harm a person suffering from diabetes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here