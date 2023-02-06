As pet owners, we all want to provide the best nutrition for our furry friends. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right food for them. Unfortunately, there are many myths surrounding packaged pet food that can cause confusion and misinformed decisions. Let’s separate fact from fiction and clear up the most common misconceptions about packaged pet food. By busting these myths, we hope to empower pet owners to make informed choices and provide their pets with the nourishment they need to thrive.

The primary problem in India is that people believe what is healthy for them is equally good for their dog. It’s a widespread myth that feeding your dog home cooked food is less expensive and more convenient; but the truth is, without proper knowledge of the pets’ requirements, the nutritional balance of the meal can be compromised causing problems in the long run.

Also Read: Love is in the Air: The Ultimate Guide to Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

“Packaged food, on the other hand, is specially curated by nutritionists to fulfill nutritional requirements. Majority of premium foods employ high-quality ingredients that provide balanced nutrition. It costs about the same as home food (the cost of feeding a human at home) and is more convenient on a day to day basis since the meal consists of all nutrition," says says Ashish Anthony, founder, JUSTDOGS.

Secondly, there is the myth that packaged pet food contains harmful chemicals and preservatives, but this is not the case. “The pet food industry is highly regulated, and pet food manufacturers use only high-quality ingredients that are safe for pets to consume. It is also often assumed that packaged pet food is more expensive than home-cooked food, which is a misconception. Packaged food is usually less expensive in the long run, as it is more convenient and reduces the risk of food waste. It is important to recognize that packaged pet food is a safe and affordable option that can provide pets with all the nutrients they need,” opines Dr. Shashank Sinha, CEO & Veterinarian, Drools Pet Food Private Limited.

In the long run, the results are quite visible on the pet’s energy levels as well as on the health of their coat. The cost of packaged food depends on the brand and quality of the ingredients. However, the cost of homemade food can be more expensive and inconvenient; as it requires purchasing ingredients, preparing meals, and cleaning up after feeding.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here