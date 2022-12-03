December 2022: Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root and Tiger Woods, List of Important Birthdays This Month

December is the most wonderful time of the year, wherein everyone is all jolly and merry. This month is deemed to be a joyful ride as the holiday season scores higher on the festive season due to Christmas. Moreover, it also brings everyone closer ahead of new beginnings.

With cold breeze and winds of celebration, this winter time frame is when people tend to think lesser about achievements, failure, and stress and just enjoy the festive season with family. Regardless of what may, people view December through a lens of hope and optimism, it is said to be the time when the magic happens.

Apart from the festive aura, there are many important days in this month that mark the birth of many prominent personalities, whose exceptional work has served as a great contribution to people belonging to different walks of life. As December has already kick-started, here we have curated a list of important birthdays coming this month.

4 Dec – Ajit Agarkar, Javed Jaffrey,

5 Dec – Shikhar Dhawan

6 Dec – Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Sofia Hayat, Shekhar Kapur

8 Dec – Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore

9 Dec – Sonia Gandhi, Dia Mirza, Shatrughan Sinha, Dino Morea

10 Dec: Jayaram

11 Dec – Dilip Kumar, Viswanathan Anand, Pranab Mukherjee

12 Dec – Rajinikanth, Yuvraj Singh, Sharad Pawar, Sidharth Shukla

13 Dec – Manohar Parrikar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Meghna Gulzar, Arif Zakaria

14 Dec – Raj Kapoor, Sanjay Gandhi, Rana Daggubati, Divyanka Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Shyam Benegal

15 Dec – Geeta Phogat, Bhaichung Bhutia

16 Dec – H. D. Kumaraswamy, Harshdeep Kaur

17 Dec – John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh

18 Dec – Richa Chadda

19 Dec – Pratibha Patil, Mahie Gill, Ankita Lokhande

20 Dec – Trivendra Singh Rawat, Sohail Khan, Sanjeeda Sheikh

21 Dec – Govinda, Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Karishma Tanna, Tamannaah, Kris Srikkanth

22 Dec – Guru Gobind Singh, Srinivasa Ramanujan

23 Dec – Charan Singh

24 Dec – Anil Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi

25 Dec – Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Baba Ramdev, Jay Bhanushali

26 Dec – Udham Singh, Baba Amte

27 Dec – Salman Khan, Ghalib

28 Dec – Ratan Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Arun Jaitley

29 Dec – Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna

30 Dec - Joe Root, Tiger Woods.

