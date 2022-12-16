December Bonanza: Pet Event to Live Concert, Don’t Miss Out These Happening Events in Delhi

There is something about attending events in Delhi during December, it’s a different emotion altogether. While many would not leave their cosy blankets during the season, a lot of people step out to enjoy the climate. A cherry on the cake is Christmas and New Year spirits which are always high in the air.

December being the last month of the year is all about living it to the fullest, be it chilling with friends, partying, attending social events. Delhi is offering a plethora of event options to close the year 2022 with fun filled memories with your friends, families and pets.

Here’s a list of events curated for the Delhites:

Carry My Pet at Pet Fed Delhi

If you are a pet parent, you can not miss the most celebrated Pet Fed which is India’s biggest pet festival. A 2 days event is like a carnival for the pets where they can take part in games, shows, enjoy their favourite treats, buy goodies, etc. Carry My Pet is a pet relocation company which offers domestic and international relocation services for pets like dogs and cats. They are a travel partner for Pet Fed 2022 and are providing a special pet travel masterclass on both the days which you should definitely check out. Carry My Pet’s team will run a tutorial on crate assembling which can come handy while travelling, they have a photobooth and a lot of fun giveaways along with a very new aircraft activity to give you a sense of how travelling with your pet will look like. Happening at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi on 17th & 18th December.

Akhil Sachdeva at Soho-Delhi

Catch the popular Indian musician, singer and composer, Akhil Sachdeva performing Live @ Soho-Delhi. He will be performing on 21st December, 9pm onwards and you can get your tickets from Paytm Insider.

The Christmas Market

Get ready for the ultimate shopping experience at the Ambra, Alaknanda Market, GK-2, New Delhi on 24th - 27th December 2022. You can spend your day at the market from 1pm - 7pm going through and shopping for Home Decor, Fashion, Kids Clothing and Products, Snacks and good food, Skincare, Jewellery, Accessories & Much More. You can damn well expect going home with a truckload of Christmas gifts for everyone. You’ll find brands like Darima Farms, Darkins Chocolate, Living & Roots and even some live performances.

The Great Indian Sneaker Festival

TGISF, provides you with an unforgettable experience of streetwear, luxury and music altogether. Developing the fastest growing and most affluential sneaker community all over India. This festival will witness the craziest energy of the artists lined up making the evening even more amazing. Coming in bigger and stronger this 24th-25th December at A DOT by GNH Ambience Island, Golf Dr, behind The Leela Hotel, Gurugram . Make the Christmas weekend unrealistic and groovy.

Zomaland by Zomato

Zomaland by Zomato is back for its grandest season yet! Packed with delicious delights, incredible entertainment and stunning attractions, get ready for your favourite carnival! With over 400 pop-up restaurants and 140 hours of entertainment, Zomaland is here with curated experiences for you! Catch the grandest food and entertainment carnival on 17- 18th December at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

